Three Wins for Irish Nuetrals at World Youth Championships

There were three wins from three for the Irish Nuetral Team in Budva today.

On a day where no Team Ireland boxer’s were in action, three Irish Youth Champions had their hand raised after competing under the IABA Nuetral flag.

Antonio Bozyako, Sarah Murphy and Sean McCusker all climbed through the ropes and all saw victory.

East Meath’s Bozyako defeated German’s 48kg representative in the morning session.

St Brigid’s six time Irish champion, Murphy overcame Emila Malgorzata to earn a place in the light middleweight last 16 and Dealgan’s McCusker beat Brazil’s Guilherme Torres in the Bantamweight Round of 32.

Eleven Irish boxers, all reigning National Youth Champions have traveled to Budva and will compete but not as part of Team Ireland.