Perfect 10 Chasing Tommy Hyde Assures Same Result Despite Changes

It’s a case of change of opponent but the same outcome declares Tommy Hyde.

The Cork talent looks to make it a perfect 10 when he trades leather on the Halloween Knockout card in the Oceanside Centre, Boston on Friday night.

The 25-year-old BUI Celtic title winner was initially penciled in to fight England’s Adam Hepple but faces German Aro Schwartz instead.

Hepple was seen as an awkward foe with the potential to ask questions but Schwartz is still viewed as an upgrade.

The 30 -year-old is a former German champion, has 23 wins on his slate, 15 of which came inside the distance and has challenged for WBC Youth and IBO titles.

‘Thunder’ has lost his last two but has some good wins on his record and is as good a late replacement as you could find. His threat level increases when you consider he is a southpaw and Hyde had camped for an orthodox operator.

Although ‘The Governor,’ who hopes to finish the year with a fight in Ireland, still expects to boss proceedings.

“I had a late change of opponent from an orthodox fighter to an experienced southpaw but I’ve had a lot of fights and I’ve been in plenty of tournaments in the amateurs where you don’t know who you’re fighting until the morning of the fight, so it won’t make any difference,” he tells Irish-boxing.com in assured fashion.

The bout is also The NowWhere2Hyde super middle’s first with his new coach in his corner.

Pedro Neme had mentored the Cork man to date but Lee Beard now takes the coaching reigns. It’s a logistic move, so Hyde can camp in Manchester rather than LA, and a link up that has worked well according to the prospect.

“I’m loving the training set up in Manchester with Lee Beard. I wanted to come closer to home after being in the US for the last two years and when I went over to Lee we clicked straight away. He has a great boxing mind with a lot of experience and I believe he’s going to add a lot to my game. I can see the improvements already,” he adds before suggesting the improvements will be on display on Friday night.

“The only prediction I have is another good performance, I’ve worked very hard for the last two months and I’ve ticked every box leading up to this fight.”