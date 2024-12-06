Tyrone McKenna Ready to Spill Blood to Prove he’s ‘Still the Man’

There will be blood declares Tyrone McKenna in fitting fashion for a card called War in Waterford.

The Belfast fighter takes on Dylan Moran in his hometown on top of a ProBox, Conlan Boxing and Ring Kings card at the SETU Arena on Saturday night.

In typical ‘Mighty Celt’ fashion, the Belfast side of the fight comes armed with some fighting talk.

The war-loving southpaw is promising another all-action affair and has warned ‘The Real Deal’ he won’t be taking a step back in Saturday night’s headliner.

“Expect a bloodbath,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I am going out for one thing a bloodbath and war.

“Like I’m literally just going out for entertainment. Full-on entertainment. I am going to stand in the middle of the ring and I’m not moving. I’m ripping his head off. That’s what’s happening.”

McKenna goes into the bout on the back of two defeats, having lost high profile meetings with Lewis Crocker and Mohamed Mahmoud, so for the first time in quite some time entertainment isn’t his sole goal.

Belfast, UK – November 29: Tyrone McKenna during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 29 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Whiskey and White podcast, who came out of retirement earlier this year, needs a win if he is to continue boxing.

“I have locked myself away to train.I’ve had to. I’m coming off two losses so I need to prove a lot in this fight. I need to show that Tyrone isn’t slipping, Tyrone isn’t going nowhere. Tyrone is still the man. We’re ready to prove the point.”