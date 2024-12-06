Kieran Molloy Ready to Weather a Storm

Kieran Molloy isn’t expecting it to be plain sailing on Saturday night’s a Storm is Coming fight night.

The Galway man faces the tough and well-traveled Robin Zamora on GBM’s latest DAZN installment and is expecting a test of sorts.

The former amateur standout will be a big favourite as he takes on a boxer that was drafted in to ask Pierce O’Leary questions previously.

However, he notes Zamora still has banana skin potential.

The Argentine, who was stopped dramatically by ‘Big Bang’, is always game, more than often tough, has upsets on his record and is deemed lucky not to have more upset wins on his plate.

As a result, the 26-year-old Tribesman is aware he can’t take the challenge lightly.

“You have to be careful with him,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He comes to win and looks to land big shots. He’s got 10 good knockouts on his record as well. You can never look past these lads. They’re crafty as well.

“He has 60 fights and you always have to be switched on with those South Americans.”

Molloy is dreaming of higher profile fights than the away corner tough nut but he does relish the potential test ahead and the chance to entertain his loyal Galway following.

“I’m just looking forward to getting in there. I’m hungry, I’m excited for it, and yeah got a good crowd coming over from Galway as well so it’ll be it’ll be a great night.”