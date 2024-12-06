‘I Want to Batter Brennan’ – Kevin Cronin Says Waterford Win Keeps Revenge Mission Alive

Kevin Cronin borrowed from the Dublin phrasebook when discussing a possible rematch with one of Dublin’s favourite sons.

The Kerry super-middleweight says he wants to ‘batter’ recent rival Emmet Brennan, win a title he feels he truly deserves and then level up.

The ‘Kingdom Warrior’ may be afforded the chance to do so on a massive Madison Square Garden card in March, with rumour suggesting both sides have agreed to fight on the undercard of the Calum Walsh lead St Patrick’s week celebrations.

Although, the 28-year-old is aware he has to give Damian Szewczyk and their fight on the War in Waterford card all his attention before any potential Brennan revenge mission.

“I’ve always preached not looking past anyone no matter who they are and that’s not going to change,” he says when speaking to Irish-boxing.com before allowing himself to be drawn on his 2025 goals and a possible Dublin – Kerry repeat.

“I’m just gonna’ finish out December go into January and roll from there.

“We finish out the year with a win and I want title fights.”

Cronin’s willingness to fight has greatly benefited the Irish domestic scene. The Munster man has been in a Fight of the Year winner with Jamie Morrissey – and will no doubt be nominated alongside Brennan for the same gong this year.

However, apart from increased profile and levels of respect, he has nothing to show from the bouts.

In fact, he argues he is the most unfortunate boxer not to have a title strapped around his waist.

“I’ve been in three domestic fights against undefeated opponents. So I don’t know how I say it… but I’m the most deserving person who hasn’t got a title for whatever reason.”

Cronin may get another title choice on 360 Promotions Madison Square Garden March card, although revenge rather than trinkets seems to be the motivation for that one.

“I wanna batter Emmet move on. That’s what I wanna’ do. I want to get these big fights. I want to push on to European, International, Worlds.

“No one gave me a shot anyway in that last fight bar me and my team. We stayed quiet even when I done the interview with you I told you I was happy to take the back seat and just play the quiet fella.

“Everyone can keep writing me off I don’t care. Everyone loves an underdog anyway, so just I hope it doesn’t change.”