‘That’s a Fight I’ve Agreed To’ – Looks Like the Rematch is On

The rematch is on and set for Madison Square Garden.

Emmet Brennan says he has agreed to a repeat with recent rival Kevin Cronin and the pair will collide again in New York on St Patrick’s weekend.

The Dublin side of the latest installment of the Dublin – Kerry sporting rivalry says he is unsure of Cronin’s stance but admits he has agreed terms with 360 Promotions.

“It’s not up for me to announce anything but Kevin’s manager, Mick [Conlan] did sort of announce it. It’s not his place to announce, but he said the rematch is happening.

“I said after the fight I’d give Kevin a rematch not a problem. It was a close fight. It’s not up to me to announce it but I can say it’s a fight I agreed to. I wouldn’t say they’d turn down an opportunity for a rematch in MSG on Paddy’s Day, so it looks like that will be the fight after this. Fingers crossed it does happen because defending the Celtic title in MSG is something that’s historical in itself.

Cronin and his team have been very vocal about their desire for a rematch and the undercard of Calum Walsh’s latest UFC Fight Pass broadcast clash has been mentioned.

If it does come off the Dub believes it should hold a prominent place on a 360 Promotion card that looks set to be stacked with all Irish fights.

“I’m building up quite a following over here and If that fight was to come off I’m sure I’d do very well in ticket sales. It would be one that could co co-main event. You saw last time it was a crackin’ fight. I’m doing well with tickets over here and have built a good fan base. People support me, Irish-Americans and Irish people over here, so I’m building up quite a following and if that fight was to come off I’m sure I’d do very well in ticket sales and could co main.

Brennan has a fight against Victor Hugo Exner at the Melrose Ballroom, Queens to overcome this weekend first but if, as expected, a BUI Celtic title defence in New York does materialise, it would mean the Olympian will have fought twice in the 3Arena and once in the famous MSG as well as competing in three title fights in under 6 bouts.

The 33-year-old is aware he is in a privileged position and is adamant he will continue to work hard to ensure the big nights at big venues are regular.

Reflecting on his second appearance in the Dublin Docklands venue the Dublin Docklands graduate adds: “it was a great experience. Look when you’re at the 3Arena only a stones throw from your house, from where you grew up it’s always a dream.

“I fought there on Katie’s undercard but that was at 5 o’clock in the day. This time I was before the main event and there was a huge crowd there and a great atmosphere. That’s what you’re in boxing for. That’s what you’re training for. That’s why you make all the sacrifices for, to be in there and fight on the big stage in front of a big audience under the lights of UFC Fight Pass shown all around the world. That’s why you make all the sacrifices. For now it’s just about building on that experience, getting better and making sure it’s not a once-off it’s happening quite regularly.”