Comeback of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

By | on December 21, 2019 |
It’s not over ’til it’s over.

Irish boxers don’t know when to lay down and there have been some incredible stories this year.

We have drawn up a FIVE-man shortlist of fighters that have come back from the brink to enjoy big success in 2019.

Comeback of the Year

Anthony Cacace
Having not fought at all in 2018, Cacace returned to the ring in February with a win over Alan Castillo and followed this up with a sensational British title triumph over Sam Bowen.

Connor Coyle
The Derry middleweight overcame Lyme Arthritis to return to the ring this year. From there, ‘The Kid’ has posted three good wins and linked up with the legendary Roy Jones Jr.

Joe Fitzpatrick
Inactive throughout 2018 and having lost both his father and best friend, Fitzpatrick showed huge strength to have his biggest ever year, winning a local grudge match and claiming the BUI Celtic title.

Carl Frampton
Having seen his return from the Josh Warrington defeat cancelled due to a freak accident, few would have begrudged if ‘The Jackal’ packed it in. Frampton, however, would dominate Tyler McCreary to set up a title shot.

James Tennyson
In the 12 months since his defeat to Tevin Farmer, ‘The Assassin’ has registered four big knockout wins and will fight for the British title next.

Comeback of the Year – 2019
