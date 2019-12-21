The Micky Ward Round of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

Three minutes in the boxing ring can offer more excitement than other sports provide over three hours.

There have been some sensational stanzas involving Irish boxing this year and here we recognise the FIVE best.

Named after ‘Irish’ Micky Ward, one half of the Round of the Century, the ninth session of his first fight with Arturo Gatti,

Round of the Year

Allan Phelan v Aiden Metcalfe (Round 3)

Phelan was already starting to get on top of this super featherweight clash back in March and landed some substantial leather on Metcalfe. The Dubliner, however, still had fight left in him and landed some huge shots off the ropes.

Paddy Barnes v Jay Harris (Round 3)

The last stand of an Irish legend. Barnes was put down to the body in October but, backed by a loud crowd at the Ulster Hall rose to his feet and unloaded every last punch he had in a bloody round.