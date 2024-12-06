World Youth Champions Nominated for RTE’s Young Sportsperson of the Year Award

Two boxers have been nominated for RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year award.

Whitechurch’s Kyla Doyle and Jobstown’s Adam Olaniyan have both been nominated for the prestigious annual gong.

Both starlets proved themselves the best in the world at their weight in the Under-18 category with sensational performances in Budva earlier this year.

The displays and gold medal wins have been noticed by the national broadcaster – and both have been nominated for the award.

Siofra Lawless also finished top of the podium at the star-making tournament and was unfortunate not to get nominated.

The nominees and the reason they’ve been nominated are as follows:

RTÉ SPORT YOUNG SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR 2024 NOMINEES

LUCY BÉNÉZET-MINNS

One of Ireland’s top cycling prospects, Lucy was the Women’s Points Race Gold Medallist at the Junior Track European Championships.

KYLA DOYLE

Kyla was the Gold Medallist at the boxing World Youth Championships and European Youth Championships.

OISÍN JOYCE

Javelin thrower Oisín won Bronze at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

EVE MCMAHON

Ireland’s youngest ever Olympic sailor after qualifying for Paris 2024, Eve won the Gold Medal at the U-21 ILCA 6 World Championships.

RÓISÍN NÍ RÍAIN

After making her Paralympic debut in Tokyo 2020, Róisín took home a Silver & Bronze Medal at this year’s Games in Paris for the 100m Backstroke S13 and 200m Individual Medley SM13.

ADAM OLANIYAN

The boxer won Gold at the European Youth Championships and Gold at the World Youth Championships.

