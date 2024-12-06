‘Disgusted’ Tommy Hyde Labels BUI ‘Poisonous’ After Fight Cancelation – Doesn’t Think He’ll Fight in Ireland Again

Cork star Tommy Hyde doesn’t believe he will fight in Ireland again.

The popular super middleweight says he was prevented from boxing on the War at Waterford card this Saturday night by the Boxing Union of Ireland – and believes the reasoning suggests, the fighter, who has topped two successful shows in Cork, will never box in Ireland again.

Speaking from Waterford on Thursday night an on weight and ready to fight, Hyde explained the bout was pulled because of issues with his brain scan.

The former BUI Celtic champion admits the initial reasoning was valid, as a medical done in Manchester raised white matter on the brain concerns similar to the ones that nearly saw him retire before his debut over two years ago.

The NoWhere2Hyde boxer revealed those concerns arose due to a typo with regard to the amount of white matter present. Speaking online in articulate fashion he also claimed he and his team had proven there was an error with the first scan and he was in the same state of health going into this fight as his 10 previous – two of which were in Cork.

However, it appears the bout was still pulled and Hyde won’t fight in Cork.

The boxer and his team then went as far as to suggest it had to do with the fact he hasn’t got an Irish licence and some issues around the BUI Celtic title he previously held.

Hyde was stripped of the super middleweight version of the pretty strap, which he won stateside by defeating Craig McCarthy when he boxed in America under a Michigan State license in March.

The 25-year-old is upset he wasn’t informed directly and says that his Team had informed the BUI they would take a nontitle bout.

It has to be noted that the BUI’s cancellation of the clash revolves around the medical and there has been no mention of the title issue from their end.

They will also point out that there is a form that needs to be filled out with regard to their champions fighting abroad under a different licence. It’s an issue that the likes of Tyson Fury fell foul to after his Irish title win in the past.

Regardless of the rights or wrongs or who is at fault it would be a massive shame if Hyde was never to fight in Ireland again or wasn’t eligible for the domestic straps.

The boxer managed by his father and successful promoter and manager, Gary Hyde, has proven himself an Irish headline act with star potential, who has twice sold out shows in Cork, a county that has never had regular boxing.

He is also a big one of the names in one of the more exciting divisions domestically and title fights with Emmet Brennan, Kevin Cronin and even Thomas O’Toole would be all big in their own right.

Watch Hyde’s very strong statement below: