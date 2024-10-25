Real Joe Mooney to Stand Up in Second Pro Bout

Joe Mooney will show a truer reflection of his capabilities when he takes to the ring in Leicester this weekend.

The Esker BC graduate competes for the second time as a pro against Jake Bray on the same Tke Over card as Paddy Walsh.

The Dubliner was comfortable when registering a shutout debut win against the experienced Jan Ardon but with that being his first fight in a number of years he feels ring rust played apart.

Now with a fight and a second pro camp under his belt, Mooney is confident he will show improvements and what he is all about at the Mottoili Arena on Saturday.

“I was happy enough with the debut,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It was a comfortable win against a decent opponent.

“I’ll take the rounds from it. I hadn’t been in the ring a good while before it so I’ll get to show a lot more of what I’m about in this fight.”

This fight is against Bray, a Brit known for lasting the distance and putting up stuborn resistance. As a result, Mooney will only predict victory.

“I’m just gonna go in, do my thing and come out with the win,” he adds.