Get the Party Started – Paddy Walsh Plan Performance and Second win in a Week

The champagne was put on ice last Friday and not because Paddy Walsh wasn’t overly happy with how he performed.

It wasn’t that ‘Pretty Boy’ didn’t want to celebrate career win number five, more so he couldn’t, as his October work wasn’t done with victory over Reynaldo Cajinaat the National Stadium.

The Kerry boxer returns to work this Saturday, fighting Leicester just eight days after he competed over four rounds in Dublin.

The short turnaround isn’t an issue for the older of the two boxing Walsh brothers, indeed he welcomes it, even if it did mean no post-work after-party last Friday.

“Fighting 8 days after Friday is no problem for me. To be honest, I am happy with the activity,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“If I could I’d fight every week I could,” adds before revealing he didn’t have a post-fight tipple.

“I went straight to bed after my fight Friday and focused on the weekend ahead. “

Walsh defeated the experienced Cajina on the South Circular Road venue last weekend. The Spain based Nicugarian is never an easy night’s work for any emerging talent. The Munster man navigated the challenge and got his hand raised but wasn’t overly happy with how he achieved the win.

“I wasn’t happy with my performance. I am always very hard on myself but I was flying in the gym, sparring well, looking in great form for the fight, and didn’t even show half of it in the ring Friday night.

“It was just one of those nights I couldn’t get into a good rhythm but still I managed to win comfortably,” he adds before stressing he wants the win and a performance against Christian Lopez Flores on the Carl Greaves show.

“I am hoping for a good performance on Saturday. I’ll try and work on the things my team weren’t happy with and enjoy the fight. I’m hoping to show a mature performance and have a comfortable win.”