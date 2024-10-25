British Title Hunt – John Cooney Wants Bellotti – Gomez Winner after York Hall Return

John Cooney is on a British title mission and plans to make Eddie Hearn deliver on a promise he made before an untimely injury.

The Galway boxer enjoyed a breakout win last time Matchroom came to Dublin, stopping Liam Gaynor within a round on the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron II bill at the 3Arena – and the DAZN-aligned promoter was suitably impressed.

The all-action entertainer revealed the Essex fight-maker shared a plan that would have seen Cooney fight for the Lonsdale Belt within two fights.

Hearn was lining the O’Rourke Gym’s super featherweight up for a shot at Reece Bellotti only for injury to ruin things.

“He said ‘your levels above, you showed your levels there. We will give you a fight and then give you the British title fight’,” Cooney told Irish-boxing.com when asked about Hearn’s reaction to his Gaynor win.

“I had planned to have a good level fight and then fight for the British title that is what Eddie said to me but I got injured.”

Cooney has had successful hand surgery and returns at York Hall tomorrow, he says once the comeback win is out of the way he will resume his British title hunt.

The 28-year-old southpaw wants big fights at super feather, starting with the winner of Belotti’s British title fight Michael Gomez jr.

“I want that British and Commonwealth title. Anyone at super featherweight can get it. After this fight, October 26 in York Hall, it’s big fights and big nights only.”

Before any British title assault, Cooney has to get back into the swing of things. The Dublin-trained fighter plans to do that against Tampela Maharusi in York Hall.

“Come October 26 when I fight in York Hall I’ll be just short of a year out. But it’s all good. It is what it is and these things happen in the sport of boxing. I’m feeling fit now so I’m looking forward to it.,” he adds before discussing his time out.

“It was a tough time mentally and physically because I couldn’t do a lot of things. Me recovering from the injury was frustrating, I couldn’t even eat cereal with my left hand.”