Knockout Start Continues – Jenkins and Olanyian Score World Youth Championship Wins

Team Ireland scored two emphatic wins at the 2024 World Youth Championships in Budva today.

Ryan Jenkins and Adam Olanyian both scored knockout wins on Day 4 of the tournament.

Olympic Mulingar’s Jenkin’s stopped Estonia’s I Markarov to progress to the next round. Jenkin’s forced numerous standing counts throughout his bout, which was stopped in his favour in the second round.

Jobstown’s Olaniyan got the job done that bit quicker. The super heavyweight’s clash with Mexico’s Rameriez lasted just 48 seconds.

Jenkins next meets Israel’s A Rahal, and Olanyian will contest against Hungary’s Brendon Nemeth.

All draw sheets, results and tournament schedules are available here

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay