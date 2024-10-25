WATCH – Tommy Hyde Fight in Boston

Tommy Hyde returns to Boston tonight where he will look to make it a perfect 10.

The Cork fighter faces late replacement Aro Schwartz over eight rounds in his return to America.

The former German champion and IBO title challenger represents another step up for the Rebel County man, who goes into the fight with Lee Beard in his corner for the first time.

The bout will be broadcast on DAZN and can be viewed HERE.

The card gloves off at 12 am Irish time.

Top of the bill in Massachusetts, is a light middleweight bout between Rashidi Ellis and Brian Chaves Ellis is looking to respond after the first defeat of his professional career to Roiman Villa last time out.