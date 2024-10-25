Contrasting Wins for Irish Neutrals at World Youth Championships

Ireland’s World Youth Championship Neutrals scored two wins in Budva today.

Marcus Barrett and Padraig Corduff both had their hands raised but after very different performances.

Titan’s titan Barrett blitz his way to victory stopping Mahmoud Karnaba in the second round of their clash. The Galway man handed out a standing eight count in the first round and opened a up a cut that prompted the referee to call a halt to the 80kg fight.

Corduff of St Anne’s win was a hard-fought one. The Mayo man went to war with the equally talented Hassan Selimovic and came away with a deserved and earned win.