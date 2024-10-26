Five Team Irish Fighters in World Youth Action Today
Five Team Ireland boxers are in action in Budva on Saturday.
Tadgh O’Donnell, Kayleigh Whelan, Siofra Lawless, Martin McDonagh and Jamie Graham all box across a busy World Youth Championship day.
71kg O’Donnell returns for his second bout of the tournament, taking on Colombia’s Juan Pablo Franco in Bout 5 of Ring A’s Morning Session.
60kg Whelan, had a bye and begins her tournament against China’s Yuting Wu in the first bout of Ring B’s Morning Session.
In the Afternoon Session of Ring A, World Junior Champion, 63kg Lawless takes on Morocco’s Safae Zoubaa. That’s Bout 3. Over in Ring B, 60kg McDonagh, makes his debut at last stage against China’s Yuheng Wang in Bout 11.
While in Bout 4 of Ring B’s Evening Session, 57kg Graham opens his account on the World stage at Last 32 stage, against Mexico’s H. Mendoza Carbajal.
Team Ireland
60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin
63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin
57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast
60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach Liam Cunningham
Coach Garry Kehoe
Coach Ralph McKay