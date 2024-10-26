Five Team Irish Fighters in World Youth Action Today

Five Team Ireland boxers are in action in Budva on Saturday.

Tadgh O’Donnell, Kayleigh Whelan, Siofra Lawless, Martin McDonagh and Jamie Graham all box across a busy World Youth Championship day.

71kg O’Donnell returns for his second bout of the tournament, taking on Colombia’s Juan Pablo Franco in Bout 5 of Ring A’s Morning Session.

60kg Whelan, had a bye and begins her tournament against China’s Yuting Wu in the first bout of Ring B’s Morning Session.

In the Afternoon Session of Ring A, World Junior Champion, 63kg Lawless takes on Morocco’s Safae Zoubaa. That’s Bout 3. Over in Ring B, 60kg McDonagh, makes his debut at last stage against China’s Yuheng Wang in Bout 11.

While in Bout 4 of Ring B’s Evening Session, 57kg Graham opens his account on the World stage at Last 32 stage, against Mexico’s H. Mendoza Carbajal.

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay