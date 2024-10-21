Senan Kelly to Defend Irish Title Against Dave Ryan in Waterford

Senan Kelly will put his Irish title on the line against Dave Ryan in December.

The green strap battle is another red-hot domestic clash added to the Pro Box, Conlan Boxing, and Ring King’s Waterford card.

Conlan Boxing boss man Jamie Conlan confirmed the mouthwatering clash will join Dylan Moran versus Tyrone McKenna and the Craig McCarthy versus Graham McCormack rematch on the December 7 WIT bill.

The match-up was first muted when Ryan defeated Tony McGlynn to claim the light welterweight version of the BUI Celtic title in thrilling fashion.

However, Kelly ended up agreeing to fight Declan Geraghty and actually sharing the ring with Matthew Tyndall against whom he won the Irish welterweight title.

The do meet and on what looks to be an all-Irish heavy card in the always atmospheric Waterford.

Leixlips JB Promotions man Kelly has had a breakout 2024 going from a stop-start career to winning two titles and putting himself into the Irish Fighter of the Year in less than 12 months.

The Ryan bout will be his third title fight of a four-bout year. IGB’s Ryan has impressed and entertained since he joined the pro ranks. His Celtic title win cemented his status as an operator of note. The kickboxing world title winner now has the chance to win a second boxing title in just his seventh fight.