Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan AGREED for NEXT YEAR

Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker have signed to fight but it won’t happen in 2024.

The mouth-watering fight between two of Ireland’s fasted-rising stars was first muted in January this year.

Matchroom had considered promoting a clash between the pair in the Spring but as of yet they haven’t faced off in the ring.

There was talk of a winter waltz in Belfast although Donovan was keen to suggest other host cities including Limerick, New York and Dublin.

Crocker’s trainer and the man the Belfast fighter credits with guiding him to fringe world level over the past 18 months, Billy Nelson has confirmed the fight won’t happen this year.

While Irish-boxing.com understands the Andy Lee trained Donovan will fight different opposition in his third fight of 2024.

The slick southpaw puncher will populate Matchroom’s annual Monaco card where he’ll fight on the undercard of Joseph Parker’s next outing.

The bout has been left to simmer rather than any hopes of it happening being extinguished. Irish-boxing.com have been lead to believe terms have been agreed and one of the biggest all Irish fights of all time will take place in 2025.