Team Jake Paul use Katie Taylor in attempt to hit Eddie Hearn where it hurts

Team Jake Paul have attempted to hit Eddie Hearn with a Katie Taylor-sized brush in response to the Matchroom promoters ‘freak show’ comments.

The Matchroom boss has been very public in his criticism of the Mike Tyson – Jake Paul fight, set to be broadcast on Netflix on November 15.

Most recently, the Essex fight maker went as far as to label it a ‘freak show’ that boxing people don’t want to happen.

“I don’t think there’s one boxing person that really wants this fight to happen,” the boss of Matchroom Boxing told The Sun. “So they’re looking at it from a different angle, they’re looking at it from numbers, they’re looking to it for hype and I get it. I understand that this freak show may well do good numbers.

“But I think if you genuinely care about the sport and the history of the sport and particularly the legacy of one of the greatest fighters of all time, it’s not something you’d ever consider.”

Co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, defended the bout and slammed Hearn for his public criticism. Paul’s former coach claimed the Brit is actually involved in the event through Katie Taylor’s lucrative rematch with Amanda Serrano.

“Keep getting sent these articles on Eddie Hearn taking shots at Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson,” he said in an Instagram post. “How, if you’re involved you have no empathy for the sport, how he’d never be involved in a million years. “Eddie, you’re involved, man. Involved in a big way. Katie Taylor, your most celebrated fighter, is the co-main event and it’s her biggest payday as you know.

“It’s funny. I remember when Francis Ngannou was fighting Tyson Fury, you were out there saying, ‘This is a circus. This is a clown show. This shouldn’t be happening.’

“But as soon as the opportunity came for you to be involved with Anthony Joshua versus Francis Ngannou, you were running so fast to sign that contract and make a talk about, ‘Oh, this is a real fight. Oh, it’s such a big deal.'”

In truth, Matchroom or DAZN have no involvement in the card, Taylor’s manager Brian Peters did most of the heavy lifting. Taylor fights on Netflix more with Hearns blessing that involvement.

“We negotiated the whole fight because it was the right opportunity for Katie Taylor,” explained Hearn to Boxing Social. “It was the right offer and I want to thank DAZN for allowing us to have that sensical conversation to say ‘look lets let her get the win here and then we’ll be back for a big fight’.

“But at this point in her career when we receive an offer like that, the right offer, we have to consider it. Shaun Palmer did a great job in negotiating with Nakisa (Bidarian) and MVP and Brian Peters done a great job.

“It’s just honesty to say this is a good offer, we believe we can win the fight, lets take it. I’m not involved from a promotional point of view, be backing her 100% and we expect to come through.”