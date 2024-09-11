Carl Frampton believes young prospect could be ‘star name’ Ireland is ‘crying out for’

Carl Frampton believes Irish boxing is in need of a new leading star- and believes Steven Cairns could be the boxer to step up to the plate.

‘The Jackal’, who expertly played the leading man previously, feels there is space for a new name to take centre stage with Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan in the tail end of their innings.

The likes of Gary Cully, Callum Walsh, Paddy Donovan, Lewis Crocker, Kieran Molloy, Thomas Carty, Tommy Hyde the McKenna brothers Stevie and Aaron among many others are raising their hand in that regard.

Indeed, Frampton is an advocate of many and like he has with others, the respected pundit points out Cairns has the attributes to be a star in Ireland.

Speaking after watching the Queensberry boxer’s win from ringside in his role as a TNT pundit the former uified and two weight world champion said: “The sky’s the limit for this kid and I think that Ireland is crying out for a big star at the minute. We’re missing that big kind of boxing star.

“I know we can talk about Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor, but Kellie’s retired, Katie’s coming to the end of her career, Mick Conlan has not had the best run recently so Ireland’s crying out for a big name and it could be this kid.”