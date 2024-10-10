Rivalry Renewed – Out of the Blue McCormack and Donegan Rematch

Graham McCormack and Dominic Donegan look set to renew rivalries.

One of Irish boxing’s longest-running grudges looked to be settled when McCormack outpointed Donegan in an Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year nominated bout in two years ago.

However, it looks like there will be another chapter to the Limerick versus Cavan saga.

The pair, who agreed to rematch on for a title last year before the fight fell through with the entire McElenney – Conlan Boxing card, met next week.

The clash was confirmed out of the blue on Thursday night and the fighters renew acquaintances on the Elite Card at the National Stadium on October 18.

‘G-Train’ was scheduled to appear on the bill and was set for a routine return to winning ways in a bid to set up another title fight.

However, it appears his desire for fights of notes prompted him to agree to another All-Irish clash and he fights his old foe on a Joe Ward-topped card.

Donegan had retired for the sport only to announce his return. He was scheduled to fight Sean Murray earlier this year but pulled out last minute and next week’s bout will be his first since his defeat to CJ Wood last year.