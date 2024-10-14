AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

‘Not Moving for Anybody’ – Ryan Collins Murphy Targets Elite Glory

Jonny Stapleton

Ryan Collins Murphy set his sights in the Elites after claiming Intermediate success on Saturday.

In fact, he set his sights on winning the premier Irish amateur tournament in November.

The St Monica’s boxer and Irish underage international shared his ‘you don’t enter not to win it’ mantra after his latest Irish title win.

Collins Murphy also discussed competing against old Neilstown stablemate, sparring partner and friend Kevin Osifo, now of Cherry Orchard, in the final.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW:

