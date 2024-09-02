Knockout or Nothing – ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue sends TJ Doheny a KO warning

It’s knockout or nothing warns Naoya Inoue.

In true ‘Monster’ fashion the undisputed super bantamweight champion of the world says goes into his latest defence fully focused on stopping challenger TJ Doheny.

The four-division world champion and pound-for-pound contender has 24 knockouts already on his slate – and says he planning to make it 25 at the Ariake Arena on Tuesday.

The Japanese superstar believes the Australian-based Laois 37-year-old will come with the same approach – and as a result, he plans to beat ‘The Power’ to the big punch.

“To win this fight I have to concentrate and knock him out. That’s the only thing I keep in mind as I head into this fight. That’s what I’m visualising now,” Inoue said.

“I know in my mind what I need to do. Doheny is a fighter who doesn’t want to win by decision. That’s why I have to be careful.”

The undisputed champion goes into the fight a massive favourite but is paying no heed to the bookies odds. ‘The Monster’ says he has to be wary of the former world champion who is undefeated in Japan.

“I am conscious that I have to be alert, be on guard,” he adds.

“I have pushed myself so hard. I am proud to say I practised the hardest of my career for this.”