Back to the Top [Rank] Table – In form Larry Fryer’s fights undefeated starlet

Larry Fryers is going back to the Top Rank table where he will look to sink his teeth into another Bob Arum prospect.

The Clones is set for a high-profile scrap in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 20 as he faces undefeated light welterweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas.

Scheduled for eight rounds, Vargas-Fryers will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Vargas is the youngest fighting son of former world champion Fernando Vargas and is deemed one of prizefighting’s top prospects. Since jumping to light welterweight, “El General” has scored a pair of knockouts, including June’s first-round destruction of Jose Zaragoza.

It represents a back-to-the-old-plan approach for ‘Lethal’. The Monaghan fighter tested the waters higher up the ladder on a frustrating run, suffering defeats to the likes of Wesley Ferrer, John Bauza, Samuel Teah or Xander Zayas in a six-fight step-up salvo.

He turned his career around with big impressive wins over Joshua David Rivera and Dimash Niyazov in the Summer of 2023.

The 33-year-old fighter was due to trade leather with American Dewayne Zeigler in America in October of last year but has been forced to pull out of the fight after suffering injuries in a hit and run.