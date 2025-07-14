“Bigger in the South” – Conlan Plots Blockbuster Dublin Homecoming

Michael Conlan is finally set to fight in the city where he believes he’s most known — and it’s not his native Belfast.

On September 5th, the Olympic medalist will box professionally in Dublin for the very first time, bringing his career back to the place he says forged his name.

As such, the 33-year-old views his clash with Jake Bateson as a ‘homecoming’.

“I haven’t fought in Dublin as a professional and Dublin’s where most of my career was forged,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Being on the national team, having so many fights down there, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do as a professional, and I haven’t had the opportunity until now. So, listen, it is a homecoming. I believe I’m a bigger name in the south than I am in the north.”

Conlan’s amateur innings and his sensational success did make him a household name across Ireland. His world amateur title win, contrasting Olympic fortunes and personality, made him a fan favourite from Dublin to Belfast and beyond.

“I fought in an awful lot throughout my amateur career in Dublin and then winning the Sports Personality of the Year, that made me kind of blow up. Then everything happened in the Olympics and with the Olympics being shown on national television. I was on RTE, on every radio channel in the South. It was all massive.”

Now, as he prepares to headline at the 3Arena, Conlan sees this not just as a return, but a landmark occasion in his journey.

“This could be my biggest one in terms of show, atmosphere, everything,” he said. “The buzz around it already is incredible.”

The now Wasserman-managed former world title challenger continues to hold hope of a return to his hometown, but notes if the 3Arena clash goes well, he could become a Dub regular.

“If Dublin goes how I think it’ll go, maybe we keep the big-time boxing in Dublin. That’d be nice.

Still, a return to the SSE — or even another night in Falls Park — remains a tantalising possibility. “Maybe we do the park again next year if there’s a world title on the line. That’d be special.”