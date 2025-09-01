Kevin Cronin Plans to Get Dana White and Co Talking Again

Kevin Cronin is determined to put his name back on some influential fight game people’s lips – as he gears up for his 3Arena return.

The Kerry fighter is back in action on September 5 on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s Dublin Debut, where he faces experienced campaigner Grant Dennis live on Channel 5.

For Cronin, it’s not just about victory; it’s about reigniting the buzz around his name.

The fighter, who suffered defeat at the gloves of Emmett Brennan in a Madison Square Garden rematch last time out, plans the kind of performance that will lead to more big opportunities.

“I’m approaching this fight like a new opportunity to get people talking again,” Cronin explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “To have the likes of Tom Loeffler and Dana [White] look and say, ‘Alright, he just switched off in the middle of the last fight, maybe there was more going on – let’s give him another go.’ So there’s a lot to perform for here.”

The Kingdom Warrior is also adamant that he will perform

“I expect nothing but my career-best,” he said. “Ye won’t even recognise the fighter in there. Ye will see more than just a pressure fighter – I want everyone to see why me and my team believe how far I will go. This time no corners were cut. I’m in the shape of my life, no distractions.”

Cronin believes the 3Arena stage – and the Channel 5 broadcast – gives him the perfect platform to showcase his improvements.

“Ah, it’s unreal to be back out, and of course, even nicer it’s in the 3Arena,” he said. “People know me now and know I don’t disappoint, so I think these big cards will keep coming in once I keep producing the W’s,” he adds before discussing manager Michael Conlan’s influence

“Obviously Mick’s the big reason I’m on this specific card, and it’s unreal and an honour to be on a Mick Conlan card.”

The Kerry man knows that if he is to deliver a standout display, he will have to be at his best against a live opponent in Dennis. It seems he has done all he can to ensure that is the case.

“Grant’s a very good opponent who will come and go for it. He has loads of experience and has held titles; he’s not gonna fear me,” Cronin added. “But I’ve not left the gym since MSG, we’ve changed bits and upgraded bits. I ain’t even gonna boast about it, everyone can see fight night. Eyes will open.”