‘Lets Get It On – Cain Lewis Targets Title Clash After Return of the Mick Test

Cain Lewis has set his sights on Conor Kerr and a long-awaited Celtic title shot – but first, he plans on making a statement on one of Irish boxing’s biggest stages.

The unbeaten prospect returns to the ring this Friday [September 5th] at Dublin’s 3Arena on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming debut.

While the chance to perform on such a platform is special in itself, Lewis admits his focus extends beyond the night as he eyes domestic honours.

“I want to step up to bigger fights after this,” Lewis explained. “I’ve been calling for a Celtic title over the past year and just haven’t had any luck for an opponent. As I said, I’ve seen Conor Kerr is no featherweight, so if he wants to run it up after this, let’s get it on. I’d be happy to fight him for the belt, or anybody in Ireland – I’ll fight anyone, so it will be interesting to see what comes about later in the year.”

For now, however, the Meath man’s attention is fixed firmly on this weekend’s opportunity. The Ballymun BC graduate hasn’t boxed since last November and admits the chance to return on such a big occasion is one he’s dreamed about since childhood.

“I can’t wait to get back out there September 5th. I haven’t been in the ring since November, so what a platform to return on and what a venue. The atmosphere in the 3Arena will be amazing and it’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to fight since I was a kid, so it’s going to be a special night for me and hopefully a lot more big nights to come. It’s a great opportunity to go out there and showcase my skills on a big platform.”

Standing in the Vernon Carroll-trained boxer’s way of progressing another step toward a title is a notoriously durable Mexican opponent. Far from underestimating the task, the 22-year-old insists he is prepared for a gruelling night’s work.

“My opponent is a tough guy, a Mexican, so I’m ready for anything. He’s only been stopped once in 50 fights so I’m not expecting to take him out, but if the stoppage comes it would be a great statement.”