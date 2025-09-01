Paul Loonam Carries Father’s Legacy Onto Big Stage

Paul Loonam will step through the ropes at the 3Arena on Friday carrying more than just the weight of expectation on his shoulders— he’ll be carrying the memory of his late father, Paul Loonam Snr.

The Tullamore featherweight makes his biggest ring walk to date on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s clash with Jack Bateson in the venue known as ‘The Point’ in boxing parlance this weekend, but for him the night goes far beyond boxing.

It will be his first fight since the tragic passing of the man who introduced him to the sport, coached him from boyhood, and supported him every step of the way.

The Offaly native would have been forgiven for electing against taking to the ring at the 3Arena indeed, a prolonged sabbatical wouldn’t have raised eyebrows.

However, Loonam believes that wouldn’t be the best way to honour his father. Fittingly showing his Dad had as much influence on his fight game approach as his boxing style, the JB Promotions boxer says he has to fight and continue his climb up the ladder.

“It wouldn’t be good enough for him if I stopped here,” the BUI Celtic Champion told Irish-boxing.com.

“I need to push forward for myself in his memory. He always wanted the best for me, my family, and my career. He supported me on the long road from the very beginning, and now I need to belt on and keep going.

Loonam Snr was ever-present in his sons’ still young but very successful career, be it as his club coach or voice in the pro corner.

However, the impact the man described as a ‘pillar of the community’ had reached far beyond just boxing.

“My Dad showed me many things. He showed me how to be a father, the values he carried with our family. He gave me those tools to carry on for my son and hopefully more kids in the future.

“He’s been a critical part of my life. He always had everything to give. If anyone needed anything, he was there — no questions asked. He never wanted publicity or thanks, it was just a done thing. Everybody knew he was a gent of a man.”

The Offaly man is in no doubt about the role his father played in his career, but more than that, his Dad is a hero.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t be the boxer I am today without my dad. He was the driving force in everything. From the time I joined boxing at seven, he was there. He and my brother coached me from when I was ten. If an international trip needed paying for, he was there with no questions asked.

“To me, he was a king. That’s the way I always looked at him. And I always told him I appreciated what he did. He knew he was loved, and he knew I really appreciated all the support he gave me.”

No doubt there will be tears as well as cheers among the always vocal and sizable Loonam when he fights on the Channel 5 broadcast bill. The fighter himself isn’t sure how his emotion gauge will flicker, but he knows he has to stay switched on during the fight, because that’s exactly the orders his Dad would have given the Unit 3 boxer.

“I don’t know what emotions it’s going to bring up. But I think it’s going to light a fire in my belly that I never had before. I have to keep my head screwed on in the ring, block out the noise, and be clever — because that’s what he’d want me to be. Then afterwards, I can look back and say, ‘I did this for him,” he adds before claiming it’s a chance for all his support and all involved in Irish boxing to celebrate his much-loved and influential father.

“This is for him, but it’s also for me and for everyone who loved him. It’ll be nice to remember him that way, and I know he’ll be with me in there.”