Dillian Whyte would ‘LOVE’ to bring ‘BIG’ fight to Ireland

Dillian Whyte enjoyed St Patrick’s week in Ireland so much that he wants to come back next year – and not just to take in the parade.

The former heavyweight champion of the world made a shock trip to Mayo on Sunday and ended a two-year stint out of the ring with a stoppage win over Christian Hammer.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after the victory, the big name big man with Irish roots expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received and said he’d love to bring a big card to Ireland on March 17 next year.

After topping a somewhat hurried together card, the Brixton Jamaican revealed he and Platform Sports could do things bigger and better with more lead in time. Not to mention by March of next year, Whyte should be well and truly back in the massive fight picture.

“I would love to have a big fight here next St Patrick’s Day,” he told Irish-boxing.com

“I would love that, bring a big fight here, bring some big fighters here, get the local boys out, get Thomas [Carty] in a big title fight. It would be great.

“Imagine a big fight with a proper build-up on St Patrick’s Day in a big arena. If it’s warm enough we can even do it outdoors. It would be crazy.”

Whyte received a warm reception in what was his second fight in Ireland – he previously fought in Belfast beating Beka Lobjanidze on the undercard of Carl Frampton Versus Chris Avalos – and the welcome touched him.

“The reception was amazing. I fought in big stadiums before but tonight was special. I’m not saying that because [I think it’s what people want to hear]. It was special. The people turned up and greeted me. Even though the fight wasn’t good they were happy and content. I think that was because I was amongst the people. I didn’t hide away from no one I was among the people all week and they were happy.

“It’s great to come here. Obviously, I have Irish roots my Grandad is Irish my Grandmother is Jamaican. I tell people all the time the percentage of Irish in Jamaica is 15%.”

Whyte’s link to Ireland comes via his Cork grandfather Patrick Whyte, who emigrated from Dublin to the Caribbean as a young man. The exciting heavyweight paid tribute to him in 2016 when becoming British Champion. Fighting on the Ricky Burns v Kiryl Relikh undercard in Glasgow, Whyte stopped Ian Lewison to win the British title and wore green, white, and gold shorts in honour of his grandfather whose birthday it was the day before the fight.