‘Records Are for DJ’s’ – Jay Byrne Backs ‘Fighting Man’ Sean Murray’s All Action Path

In a sport obsessed with ledgers, Sean Murray represents something far less polished than the ‘glam’ of hiding behind a protected record, instead opting for real fights and hard nights, producing some instant classic domestic fights along the way, even when the results didn’t pan out in his favour.

Speaking with Irish-Boxing.com ahead of the Navan man’s latest risk against Hassan Azim in London’s Copper Box Arena this weekend, JB Promotions boss Jay Byrne made it clear that the fight isn’t just a gamble, but a continuation of the path the Navan fighter chose from the very beginning.

“He said it to me on day one that he wanted to be in real fights… Sean has been in the big fights, he’s only ever fought big fights, really. Yeah, ok he hasn’t got the prettiest of records, but records are for DJ’s. He’s a real fighting man,” said Byrne.

That approach has undoubtedly defined Murray’s career so far, not once shying away from danger, producing unforgettable blood and thunder battles with both Richie O’Leary and Peter Carr in the National Stadium, and despite his even record, the figher turned promoter is keen to remind critics that his story is still in its opening chapters.

“Sean could get a win next week and totally throw a spanner in the works, and if he is to lose, he’ll come straight back into another domestic. That’s what he wants to do” said Byrne.

“He could go and say ‘I want to build my career a little bit’ and he could go and have four or five journeyman fights and turn his record around and get himself into title fights…He’s only 22 years of age, he’s got years left in this sport” he added.

Despite questions about whether Murray could eventually drift into a journeyman role himself, given the risks he has taken early on, Byrne emphasised that such a role isn’t in his fighter’s mindset.

“Sean will never be a journeyman,” he insisted. “Sean will always turn up to win… Sean’s a live opponent, a fighter who doesn’t care about their record but they’ll fight and they always turn up to win… you need the likes of Sean in the game.”

Byrne’s commitment to Murray extends beyond matchmaking, with the promoter confirming he will travel to England to support his fighter against the undefeated younger brother of Adam Azim.

“The reason I’m flying over is because Sean has never fought on another show” he explained. “I want to make sure he’s ok and being looked after properly… he’s 100% going over with the belief he can win… please God he can go over and cause the upset.”