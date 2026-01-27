‘History Could Be Made’ – Jay Byrne Lays Out Big Fight Blueprint for 2026

JB Promotions boss Jay Byrne believes Irish professional boxing is in its healthiest place in years, and vows that his banner intends to prove that in 2026 with a relentless schedule of at least 5 or 6 shows across the country this year.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com ahead of their February 7th ‘Proving Ground’ show at the Pavilion Building in Leopardstown Racecourse, Byrne outlined a packed calender that includes multiple dates at the National Stadium and Leopardstown, along with a return to The Warehouse, and efforts to expand beyond Dublin into different regional venues.

“It’s a busy year ahead, we’ve a minimum of five or six shows this year… back to what we were doing two years ago and what we do best.”

Central to that plan is a return to the familiar surroundings of the National Stadium, where Byrne confirmed two Irish title and two Celtic title bouts are scheduled for the card.

Having sold out the iconic venue twice in the past 12 months, Byrne also hinted that something unprecedented could be on the line in April.

“Nobody sells out the National Stadium regularly… We’ve done it twice in the last year, and I know we’re going to do it again in April because the card I have booked is phenomenal,” said Byrne.

“History could be made on that card,” he added. “There’s a fight that will make history in Irish boxing, something that’s never been done before. Please God that gets over the line.”

Beyond Dublin, Byrne confirmed that JB Promotions are actively pushing to expand their footprint outside the capital, with discussions ongoing around landmark shows in Limerick and Cork.

“We’re still battering down the door for Limerick” he said. “The plan is hopefully have fighters at Irish title level come the symmer, and then after that bringing in a governing body, whether it be European or international titles in the second half of the year.”

The former pro believes the promotion’s expansion is a natural progression and that the return of regular, grassroots-level shows was the turning point that restored credibility and confidence across the professional scene in Ireland.

“There was a time when venues wouldn’t touch boxing, sponsors wouldn’t touch it, media wouldn’t touch it… we took a plunge into it when no one wanted to know” he said.

“It’s not just about one or two big stadium shows” he added. “You need consistent shows, you need processes, and you need to gradually build up fighters so they have real pathways.”

That approach, Byrne feels, has been the catalyst for a wider revival, with more promoters entering the space and increased visibility across the sport and across the country.

“Now the media are all over it, sponsors are getting involved, venues are opening their doors… other promoters have got involved and there’s more shows popping up, and that’s fantastic to see” he said.