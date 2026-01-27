‘Big Fights’ the Aim as Loonam Gets 2026 Campaign Rolling

Unbeaten Offaly prospect Paul “The Boxer” Loonam returns to action on February 7th, with the 6-0 super bantamweight looking to build momentum early in the year as he faces Darwing Martinez on JB Promotions ‘Proving Ground’ show in Leopardstown’s Pavilion Building.

The bout will mark the 2024 Irish-Boxing.com Prospect of the Year’s first outing of 2026, as his steady progression through the professional ranks begins to pick up the pace once again, with a particular focus on activity and a push for longer fights.

“This fight is about getting the year rolling with a win over a good opponent” Loonam told Irish-Boxing.com. “I’m looking to be in big fights… it’ll probably be one of my last over six rounds… I’ll be hoping to move on to eight rounds and further and stepping up the level into April and the rest of the year”

The immediate priority is performance against one of the toughest road warriors in boxing at the pavilion, so The Boxer,” has been clear that he isn’t looking too far beyond the task at hand after an emotional year in 2025.

“I’m not going to think too far ahead into the future,” he said. “The way life has gone the last year, you can’t guarantee anything, so it’s just one step at a time.”

The BUI Celtic title winner’s upcoming return to the familiar surroundings of the JB Promotions’ banner follows his appearance on a major card headlined by Michael Conlan last year, a night that carried added emotional weight following the passing of his father and long-time trainer, Paul Loonam Sr, a presence that continues to guide his outlook inside and outside the ring as he moves forward in his career.

“It’s not like that was done and the feelings were parked there,” he said. “Every day I’m still going through grief and battling it daily… it hasn’t been easy. It was great to do the tribute for my dad and for my family to have something to look forward to at that time, but my dad would want me to focus on February 7th now.”

Although his professional journey is still in its infancy, the 24-year-old has already claimed himself a Celtic Title and ticked off appearances at the National Stadium and 3Arena, opportunities he views as milestones rather than destinations.

“I’m absolutely blessed,” he said. “Jay Byrne and JB Promotions have been great to me and they’ve given me all the opportunities they said they would at the start. I’m really grateful, but I want to let my boxing do the talking and earn my way onto those big shows.”

Discussions about a potential Irish Title clash with Matty Boreland had surfaced late last year, but Loonam insists that timing, not appetite for the bout will dictate what comes next.

“I’m definitely down” he said. “But it’s still early days… Matty’s fighting at the Waterfront, so it’s probably not the right time. Maybe the right card comes around for that fight.”

Preparation has been steady and purposeful, with Loonam logging rounds against elite amateurs such as Patsy Joyce, Jason Nevin and Sean Mari to name a few, while training closer to home, a shift that reflects changing priorities.

“It’s been really good to be able to mix it with them lads” he said. “It’s great being able to train and spar from home… It’s harder in ways, but training from home makes family life work better. For me, it’s about consistency.”