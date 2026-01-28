Dana White Reassures KO Hungry Walsh in Behind the Scenes Talk

Dana White has urged Callum Walsh to be patient with his progress after the Cork contender extended his unbeaten record on Zuffa Boxing’s historic first professional event in Las Vegas.

Walsh won another headline fight, outpointing Carlos Ocampo over ten rounds, but was visibly disappointed afterwards at not being able to secure the stoppage.

The LA-based Cobh native had set his sights on an early finish beforehand and wanted to launch his Zuffa boxing career with a bang, but had to settle for victory on the cards.

Sensing the southpaws’ upset, the UFC frontman and Zuffa Boxing president felt the need to reassure Walsh in a backstage conversation.

“He wants to knock everybody out,” his number one fan said, speaking in the press conference after the fight.

“I said, you can’t knock everybody out. It’s not how the game works. But I love it about him.

“How many jabs did he throw tonight? I don’t know if he threw a jab — he was trying to knock him out all night. That’s his thing. That’s what he likes to do.

“But you can’t get bummed out when you don’t knock everybody out. You fought a great fight against a tough guy with an unbelievable chin and you went ten rounds. That’s part of the growing and learning process.”

Walsh’s relationship with White means he will be at the forefront of his new boxing project, a project the UFC boss is adamant will be a success.

“I think a lot of things are going to separate us from other promoters,” he said.