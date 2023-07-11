Headline NewsLatestNewsPro NewsTop News of The Day

Dublin Date – Katie Taylor Learns Date for Chantelle Cameron Rematch

Katie Taylor will have home advantage when she rematches Chantelle Cameron.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world will look to avenge her sole career defeat in Dublin in the Autumn.

It’s understood the repeat or revenge clash will take place at the same venue the first fight played out at, the 3Arena on November 25.

The Irish sporting sensation lost for the first time as a pro when she fought the English fighter on top of a massive Dublin-hosted fight night on May 20.

Taylor called for a rematch immediately after the heartbreaking reverse was confirmed and there was instant talk of a Croke Park return in the Autumn.

That repeat chatter died down in the days following the defeat with Cameron suggesting she wanted a homecoming of her own and promoter Eddie Hearn indicating Amanda Serrano may be a better option.

However, in recent weeks the Matchroom boss revealed, Taylor had evoked the rematch clause. The Essex fight maker also suggested Dublin was the best option for a return, as Team Cameron’s calls for a neutral venue fell on deaf ears.

It means Dublin, a city starved of regular big-time boxing since the much-missed Bernard Dunne era, will have a second huge fight night in 2023 and a host of Irish talent will be afforded the chance to further their careers on a Taylor undercard.

The rematch will most likely take place at lightweight, as undisputed light welterweight champion Cameron, who successfully defended her titles in May looks to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

The Matchroom boss, who promotes both undisputed champions, suggests he had tried to persuade the Irish legend to explore other options, only to be told there is only one fight the Olympic gold medal winner wants.

“It’s gonna be a huge fight. There was no talking Katie Taylor into any other fight. All she wanted was a chance to rematch Chantel Cameron. Chantel Cameron will come into that fight as the A side, as the favorite as well and it’ll be a massive night.”

