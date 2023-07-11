On the Comeback Trail – Luke Keeler Eyes September Return

Luke Keeler will look to end his three-year sabbatical from boxing in September.

The Dubliner is back in training and eying up an Autumn return.

The Ballyfermott native hasn’t been seen in the ring since his WBO world title reverse to Demetrius Andrade in late January of 2020.

There were suggestions the popular middleweight had retired – but it’s understood he has returned to training and is eyeing up an exciting final chapter to a storied boxing career.

‘Coolhand’ will look to get back into the swing of things on the proposed outdoor Lucan show in the Autumn before targeting some big fights.

Derry’s world-ranked Connor Coyle has been mentioned as a possible foe but no doubt Jason Quigley’s name will be dropped most if the 36-year-old returns with a win.

One or two fights left in the old man yet some fight news soon 🙏🏼👊🏼🍀 https://t.co/2u0fs9sMUA — Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) July 10, 2023

A Dublin – Donegal clash and a meeting of two Mr Nice Guys was talked about for Katie Taylor’s homecoming and if Keeler gets an outing in September it will be discussed again for November 25, Taylor-Cameron II and the 3Arena.

Keeler has previously called on Quigley to help him find a definitive answer to the ‘who is the best middleweight of the current era’ question.

The pair have been tentatively linked over the years without ever looking likely to fight.

However the Pete Taylor-trained middle said he wanted a chance to do what Andy Lee, Matthew Macklin, and John Duddy failed to do by delivering the Irish fight fans a massive domestic middleweight clash.

“It’s the perfect fight for us both,” Keeler told Irish-Boxing.com in 2022. “I always thought it was a shame Macklin, Lee and Duddy never got to fight.

“I had great battles with Conrad and it would be nice to see who was best middleweight of our era was by facing Quigley.”

“I’ve great respect for Jason as a fighter and a man but I believe it makes sense and it’s a fight that would generate good interest.”