Not a name on the wane – Patera says miscalculation will cost Gary Cully

Gary Cully has timed it wrong warns Francesco Patera.

The two-time European champion provides step-up opposition for ‘The Diva’ on the massive Taylor-Catterall 2 card in Leeds on Saturday night.

The Belgian believes he has been picked, by Matchroom, as a high reward low-risk option for the Sarto southpaw.

Patera assumes he’s seen as a name on the wane and thus an ideal stepping stone to world level for the 27-year-old stylist.

However, the 31-year-old, who lost to prospect Keyshawn Davis last summer warns he is far from done. In fact- the former blue belt holder says he is always improving, goes into the fight better than ever and ready to upset another Matchroom fighter.

“With the years that I have boxed, I feel that I am getting better and more experienced,” Patera said.

Leeds, UK: Garry Cully and Francesco Patera Weigh In ahead of their WBA Continental Lightweight Title fight tomorrow night. 24 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“You keep learning with every fight and when you fight good fighters, you learn a lot. I feel ready for Saturday, training has been very good and I feel good.”

Cully has been talking about using the fight to propel him toward world title level and it seems Patera has the same idea.

“It’s a big fight on a big platform, and it’s very important for me to get back to where I want to be, on the world stage and get a step closer to a World title shot.”

The last time Patera fought in Britain, he defeated Lewis Ritson – who fights Paddy Donovan on the same DAZN broadcast bill.

The Belgian did so by nullifying the aggressive Newcastle fighter off the back foot but points out his approach will be different on Saturday.

“I change my style with my opponent. When I fought Lewis Ritson, we knew he was aggressive and comes forward, so I had to fight on the back foot. If I have to fight on the back foot I will, if I have to go ahead, I will do that too.”