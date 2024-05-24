Grainne Walsh Waltzes along Path to Paris – Ireland off to winning start

Grainne Walsh got Ireland off to the perfect Final Olympic Qualifier start in Thailand today.

The Offally light welter, who was harshly done by at the final hurdle in the second qualifier this year, strolled into the round of 16 courtesy of a decisive points win.

The St Mary’s boxer defeated Mai Ngoc Hoang to move to within two wins of becoming an Olympian.

Walsh will look to take another step along the path to Paris on Thursday when she fights PRK’s Sun Hyo Hwang.

Walsh was the only Irish fighter in action on Day 1.

50kg Daina Moorehouse has a bye to the Round of 16 and will first meet Grigoryan of Armenia. 54kg Jenny Lehane has a bye to the Round of 16 and takes on Lopez of Puerto Rico in her opening bout.

51kg Sean Mari contests his first bout of the tournament in the Round of 32 against Faheem of Pakistan. 71kg Aidan Walsh has a Round of 64 against Maina of Kenya – his category is among the largest at the tournament and includes 70 boxers. 80kg Kelyn Cassidy makes his debut at Round of 32 stage against Dadaev of Germany and 92+kg Martin McDonagh is first in action at the Round of 16 against Ngoc of Vietnam.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.