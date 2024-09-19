Statement Stoppage – Emmet Brennan promises to detonate in Bombs Away title fight

Emmet Brennan is confident he will have his hand raised live on UFC Fight Pass in the 3Arena on Friday night but claims Irish Boxing will be the real victor when he fights Kevin Cronin.

The Dubliner fights the Kerry native for the BUI Celtic super middleweight title on the undercard of Callum Walsh’s homecoming and is backing the bout to deliver.

The Olympian believes the latest derby installment around super middleweight has all the ingredients of a good fight and is confident it will be fan-friendly.

Although, he also believes the elements that make it potentially entertaining also set him up for a statement stoppage finish.

“Irish boxing is the winner in a fight like this,” Brennan said.

“The super middleweight division seems to be the one that’s doing it time and time again. This time around it’s myself and Kevin going at it. You don’t get bigger than the 3Arena and you don’t get bigger than Dublin versus Kerry,” he adds before predicting ‘The Kingdom Warrior’s’ demise.

“It will be a decent fight for however long it lasts. Judging on styles, we both come forward so at one stage in the fight we are going to be standing there letting shots go. That makes me believe I’m going to win by stoppage.”

Such is Brennan’s profile, the 33-year-old has garnered cross-over media attention and such is his standing the wider public expects to see him in title fights.

However, the truth of the matter is, having the chance to win a second title at a second weight in just his fourth fight is unique. The Dublin Dockland graduate has ignored the traditional learning route and opted for a fast-track approach.

It’s a deliberate tatic he points out, as he has made it because he began pro-life post 30 – and one he believes he will reap the benefits of.

“It’s no secret and it’s not something to hide,” said Brennan. “I’m not exactly young for a professional boxer. I’m 33. I’ve done things a lot later in life, but I’m also fresh. I’m not like a 33-year-old that’s out there and been in sparring wars for the last 10 years and out there taking some heavy shots. I’m still young, I’m still feeling fresh, but, at the same time, the clock is slightly against me. So I’ve got to make up for that lost time and that’s what I’ve done. I’m fighting for the second time for the Celtic title in my first four fights. Devaun Lee, who I fought in New York, nobody really fights him in the third fight. If you look at his boxrec, most people are fighting him around 10, 11, 12 fights.

“So, although next week I will only be 4-0, I will have probably the maturity and the professional age of someone that maybe is 10-0 or 11-0 because of the fights that I’ve been in. So I’m definitely going to look to be slightly fast tracked, but, at the same time, you still got to be managed well because professional boxing is a business and things got to be done right. Sometimes if you go too quick, you’ll just get found out and you might get beaten by someone that just has a little bit more experience than you.”