Francy That! Luzoho makes a successful return to the ring

Francy Luzoho successfully ended a two year ring sabatical in Luxemburg this afternoon.

Luzoho fought for the first time since his March 2019 National Stadium hosted defeat to Martin Quinn at the Centre Sportif du LNBD annexe Alliance, Dudelange and emerged victorious.

Indeed, it was the first time the Dubliner had his hand raised since his impressive October 2018 stoppage win over Sam Jones at the National Basketball Arena.

The Jonathan O’Brien trained entertainer dominated and defeated Serb Marko Pavlovic over four, a 40-35 scorecard ensuring his second pro win from three attempts.

It's a win for Francy Luzoho in Luxembourg



In our opinion a 40-35 on points, in a 1 sided fight against Marko Pavlovic. The Serbian having a point deducted for continuing spitting out gum shield.



First fight in 27 Months for Francy who returns to winning ways and moves to 2-1 pic.twitter.com/IIDBIbe0zw — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) June 5, 2021

Luzoho, who had seen a number of fights fall through over the last 18 months, started well and landed a left hook clean early on.

Tasting the power Pavlovic went into his shell somewhat and adopted a survival first apporach.

It meant the remainder of the fight was full holding and spoiling. Luzoho was on top but a mixture of ring rust and his opponent’s tactics meant a stoppage never really looked on the cards and the Congolese Dub came out with 40-35 win – Pavlovic was deducteded a point for spitting out his gum shield.

Team Luzoho will be delighted the Lanzarote based fighter got four rounds under his belt and the fighter himself will just be delighted to be back.

Speaking prior to the win, ‘The Butcher Boy’ said the plan was now to get busy.

“Right now we have a few fights and shows in the pipeline. The important thing is to get the ring rust clear. The plan is to stay busy busy and get busier, from there more will be revealed.”

The result see’s Luzoho improve to 2-1 while his opponent slips to 1-4.