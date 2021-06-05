Unfortunate Francy Luzoho containing excitement until the first bell

Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] isn’t allowing himself get excited until the first bell rings.

The Dubliner fights for the first time in over two years in Centre Sportif du LNBD annexe Alliance, Dudelange tonight but, despite finally having the chance to put his defeat to Martin Quinn behind him, isn’t allowing himself to get stirred up just yet.

The entertaining Lanzarote based prospect has had a number of false comeback dawns over the last 18 months are so, none more tragic than in Spain last month.

The Jonatha O’Brien trained fighter had completed a full camp, had weighed in, warmed up, gloved up and was ready to ring walk before his fight was cancelled due to his opponent failing a covid test.

As a result Luzoho is taking nothing for granted going into tonights clash with Marko Pavlovic [1-4(2)].

“I’m gonna hold back on the excitement until I hear that bell ring. I think in this case it’s better to be safe then sorry,” he smiles when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

The ambitious Congolese Dub admits it has been a period that has become increasingly frustrating but while he has used that frustration to fuel his training, he claims he can’t bring it into the fight with him.

“I’ve got a lot of frustration but there’s no room for that in the ring only 110% focus and calculated displacement of my opponent. The frustration just adds fuel to fire and makes me want to make it even more. I have more desire to achieve my goals and dreams but in the ring I will be calm.”

Luzoho wonders if being forced to wait over two years to return after what he believes was a controversail high profile defeat would have forced some to call it a day.

In his case his faith kept him strong and he remains confident he will have huge success in the game.

“I’m lucky that I’m a very spiritual person and that I believe in God cause that helped me understand that everything, and I mean everything, happens for a reason. This is just another test to prepare me for something bigger to come in my future.”

Tonight’s opponent shouldn’t overly test ‘The Butcher Boy’. Indeed, he trades leather with the kind of journey man he was keen to avoid when he first turned over but he admits there is ring rust to be shaved away before he can return to more meaningful action.

“Right now we have a few fights and shows in the pipeline. The important thing is to get the ring rust clear. The plan is to stay busy busy and get busier, from there more will be revealed.”

There has been rumour that a number of Irish fighters pulled off the card under the advice of the Boxing Union of Ireland. Luzoho claims he didn’t get that memo and said the board have been understanding and helpful.

“I wasn’t approached by the BUI about not fighting on the show. The board has been very understanding of the situation we are all in over the pandemic.”