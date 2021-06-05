News Pro News Videos 

How to WATCH Caoimhin Agyarko vs Ernesto Alvaro – Time- Running Order

Caoimhin Agyarko [8(5)-0] fights for the first time this year in Telford tonight.

The exciting middleweight prospect appears on the undercard of Daniel Dubois’s return to ring action. The now Shane McGuigan trained heavyweight fights Bogdan Dinu in his first fight since a Joe Joyce reverse.

Agyarko also populates the card and will fight Mexican Ernesto Alvaro [11(3)-6(4)-1] over eight rounds. The Belfast fighter won’t fight for the WBC International ranking title as first expected but will get TV air time.

To watch the fight you can tune into BT Sports. The broadcast begins at 7pm with ring walks for the main event begining at 10pm.

No official running order has been released by BT Sports or Frank Warren but Agyarko is expected to be on ahead of Tommy Fury and Nathan Hanney, so most predict he should be in the ring from anytime between 7:15 and 8:30.

The full card and weights are below:

DANIEL DUBOIS 240.3lbs
BOGDAN DINU 250.4lbs

NATHAN HEANEY 159.12lbs
ILYAN MARKOV 154.12lbs

TOMMY FURY 189lbs
JORDAN GRANT 189.6lbs

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 160.8lbs
ERNESTO ALVARO 159.8lbs

LIAM DAVIES 124lbs
STEFAN SLAVCHEV 127.12lbs

ADAN MOHAMED 125.8lbs
LUKE FASH 123lbs

GEORGE BANCE 146.3lbs
JORDAN ELLISON 146.6lbs

 

