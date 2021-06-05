How to WATCH Caoimhin Agyarko vs Ernesto Alvaro – Time- Running Order
Caoimhin Agyarko [8(5)-0] fights for the first time this year in Telford tonight.
The exciting middleweight prospect appears on the undercard of Daniel Dubois’s return to ring action. The now Shane McGuigan trained heavyweight fights Bogdan Dinu in his first fight since a Joe Joyce reverse.
Agyarko also populates the card and will fight Mexican Ernesto Alvaro [11(3)-6(4)-1] over eight rounds. The Belfast fighter won’t fight for the WBC International ranking title as first expected but will get TV air time.
To watch the fight you can tune into BT Sports. The broadcast begins at 7pm with ring walks for the main event begining at 10pm.
No official running order has been released by BT Sports or Frank Warren but Agyarko is expected to be on ahead of Tommy Fury and Nathan Hanney, so most predict he should be in the ring from anytime between 7:15 and 8:30.
The full card and weights are below: