Knockout Blow – Senan Kelly Predicts Irish Title Stoppage

Senan Kelly says he’ll drag Matthew Tyndall into deep waters where he’ll drown him in tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated Irish welterweight title fight.

The Liexlip native takes on the Bray prospect over 10 rounds on the top of JB Promotion’s Rise and Fall card.

It’s being billed as a 50-50 green strap showdown and is a fight between promotional stablemates no one seems brave enough to call.

Although, BUI Celtic Champion, Kelly isn’t one of those shying away from a prediction.

The Kildare boxer is confident his pro experience will tell against the former underage amateur starlet and is confident of getting the job done inside the distance.

“I’ll be looking for the stoppage – around the ninth or tenth round,” he declared at the final press conference.

Kelly’s prediction is inspired by how he feels he fared in sparring between the Irish title challengers.

The JB Promotions man was initially meant to fight Declan Geraghty for the belt and was sparring with Tyndall in preparation.

His practice partner then became his title dance partner as the Wicklow man stepped in to replace ‘Pretty Boy’.

Reflecting the spars, on which there are conflicting reports, Kelly said he was eventually able to overwhelm ‘The Madator’ and he is adamant he can do the same again at the Red Cow.

” I’d say we’ve done just under 100 rounds together at this stage. “”I set a high pace and dragged Matthew into deep waters – and I plan on doing that again Friday night.”Those spars also allow Kelly to make a prediction outside of the result.

The boxer, who has injected real momentum into his career over the last 12 months and will target the likes of David Ryan and Dylan Moran if he secures victory, is promising a fan-friendly fight.

“We both know what each other is like from the sparring. I think that’s going to make more of an interesting fight now because we’ve done rounds together. Every time we sparred it’s always been really good sparring, so yeah the fans are in for a good one.”

Photo Credit Mark Meade