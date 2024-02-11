Aoife O’Rourke wins Strandja GOLD

Aoife O’Rorke claimed Strandja gold in Bulgaria today.

The Roscommon fighter battled her way onto the top of the podium winning her final this afternoon.

The Olympic Galway middleweight having defeated reigning Asian Games middleweight champion and two-time Olympic medal winner Qian Li in the semi-final, O’Rourke found herself up against the reigning the U22 Champion of Asia, Baison Manikon on Sunday.

The Thai fighter proved a worthy foe and played her part in a very entertaining fight.

However, O’Rourke proved herself the better of the two and cemented her status as a genuine Olympic medal hope with another brilliant win.

O’Rourke came out the right side of 29-28, 26-30,28-29,27-30, 30-27 scorecard.

Castlerea middleweight @AoifeORourke11 wins gold at the prestigious Strandja Cup in Bulgaria



O’Rourke emerging as a real medal hope for Olympics



Defeats Thailand’s Baison Manikon – the Asian U22 champ – in the final. Cards of 30-26, 29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 27-30 in her favour pic.twitter.com/CD3cUNsKnM — Chris McNulty (@ChrisMcNultyDgl) February 11, 2024

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo*

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin, Dublin.