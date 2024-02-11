EASY – Michael Conlan wants Big Benn bash for Lewis Crocker

Michael Conlan is confident Lewis Crocker would stop Conor Benn if they were to share a ring.

The two-time world title challenger, who as one half of Conlan Boxing, is involved in managing ‘The Crocs’ career, would love to see the undefeated Belfast fighter get a shot at the Brit.

Speaking last week after Benn outpointed Peter Dobson in Las Vegas, the Olympic medal winner said it was an easy fight to make and suggested it may be an easy win for the undefeated former Holy Trinity man.

“I’d like to see Lewis Crocker versus Benn now, easy fight to make both are Matchroom. After last night i think ‘The Croc’ takes him out. An exciting mix of fighters at the weight in the UK and Ireland.”

Matchroom have never mentioned the name Crocker alongside that of Benns. When it comes to the British money maker they want a fight with Chris Eubank Jr and names like Gervontia Davies and Adrien Bronner have been mentioned.

Crocker will most likely top a show in Belfast this summer and Matchroom want to make a massive Paddy Donovan fight this year. Still, any Benn talk will be welcomed and be viewed as proof his career is ready for takeoff.

The Belfast welterweight’s coach Billy Nelson previously told Irish-boxing.com Crocker would knockout Benn if given the opportunity.

“I’ve said this the other day he’ll knockout Conor Benn given the opportunity, undoubtedly,” the Scot told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s too skillful for him and he punches harder than him – and more importantly he has a better chin than him.

“In the three main attributes you need in boxing, I think he beats [Benn] in all of them. That’s nothing against Benn, he’s a fine fighter and he’s improving but he will get found out if he fights [Lewis].”

While confident his relatively new charge would defeat the DAZN star name, Nelson doesn’t hold much hope of them ever fighting.

“Eddie might be daft but he is not stupid he is not going to risk him against Lewis Crocker, no chance,” he adds before emphasizsng talent isn’t always a barometer for success in boxing.

“Who has Conor Benn fought? Like real live opponents. Lewis is 16-0 with all his knockouts, Benn is undefeated, and he’s further ahead than Lewis in the rankings only because he is with Matchroom, not because of ability, believe me when I tell you that.

“If his name was Conor Nelson he wouldn’t be where he is now, that’s the truth.”