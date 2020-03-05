Logo



Flying Hy – Paul Hyland to take on former world champ Terry Flanagan in Belfast

March 5, 2020
Headline News News
Paul Hyland [20(7)-2(2)]has secured the chance to register a massive scalp on April 25.

‘Hylo’ will trade leather with former world champion Terry Flanagan [36(14)-2(0)] at the Ulster Hall on the second of two #MTKFightNights in the last weekend in April.

The Belfast lightweight fought Lewis Ritson for the British title live on Sky Sport and Francesco Patera for the EBU European title, but such is the standing of Manchester’s Flanagan that his next outing represents the biggest of his career.

The WBO European ranking title will be on the line when the pair face off, but the scalp of a former world champ seems just as prestigious.

The always entertaining 29-year-old was a target of Gary Cully for the same show, but has managed to secure a much bigger fight.

The fighter who is trained by his father of the same name hasn’t been seen in the ring since his Continental defeat to Italian based Belgium Patera last Summer.

The ticket selling Belfast fighter go straight back into significant action in just over two months time and has another chance to reach the next level.

Flanagan, who fought in the Ulster Hall last year and has Irish previous having fought Stephen Ormond, represents a massive step up. ‘Turbo’ is a former WBO world champion and his sole two career defeats come at elite world level and comes into the clash on the back of three wins.

The only men to beat the Manchester based fighter are Maurice Hooker and Regis Prograis.

Hyland will be looking to add his name to that list when the pair fight on a card that includes Sean McComb versus Craig Evans and Gary Cully versus Maxi Hughes.

Pierce O’Leary, James McGivern, Paul McCullagh and Fearghus Quinn all also appear on that night, while 24 hours prior at the Europa Hotel the likes of Paddy Gallagher, Padraig McCrory, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan are all in action.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

