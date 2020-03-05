Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano finally ‘finalized’ for big heavyweight undercard

As expected the ‘mega fight’ is safe and will take place in Manchester on May 2. Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] will fight Amanda Serrano [38(28)-1(0)-1] on the undercard of Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin’s heavyweight clash.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn confirmed as much early last week, but official conformation didn’t arrive last Friday as promised.

Serrano’s coach and manager Jordan Maldonado then raised an element of doubt suggesting because the much talked about clash had been moved from April to May -albeit only two days in the difference – that the fight could be in jeopardy.

Despite stating a desire to fight Taylor on the road after her January victory over Simone Aparecida Da Silva, Maldonado also claimed the purse should be increased to include away day compensation.

“We were ready for April, but they sent a message that for that month it is not going. Now it will be waiting for Taylor’s promoters to re-negotiate because the contract is no longer useful. If the fight is in the United Kingdom, the purse has to be bigger than the one offered in New York, although they said the money could be renegotiated. In that we are, ” the coach said over the weekend.

What already seemed like prolonged negotiations must have reopen and gone smoothly as the fight commonly understood to be ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ has been ‘finalized’ according to ESPN’s Dan Rafael.

The White Povetkin fight was announced yesterday, but their was no official conformation of the super fight between the two weight and undisputed light weight champ and the seven division titlist.

Matchroom boss Hearn did confirm he was hoping to make Jason Quigley versus Jack Cullen on the May 2 Manchester Arena card. Former Last Man Standing contestant, Cullen has to come through a fight on the Jono Carroll versus Scott Quigg undercard this Saturday, but it seems likely the bout will be confirmed if that as expected happens.

Although it’s most likely Hearn just wants good names and good fights for the undercard of PPV event that has competition in terms of Josh Taylor returning to Glasgow on the same night, some have surmised Katie Taylor and Quigley are the most likely to bring a big show back to Ireland in the current climate – and having both on the same card has the more optimistic predicting Hearn has a green agenda.