Hearn dismisses Okolie McCarthy talk – Big Tommy likely to fight for vacant European title

Eddie Hearn has dismissed talk of a Lawerence Okolie [14(11)-0] versus Tommy McCarthy [16(8)- 2(1)] European title fight.

Irish-boxing.com last week reported that ‘The Sauce’ would put his title on the line against ‘The Mac Attack’, but the Matchroom boss last night informed the site we were ‘incorrect’.

We were acting on information from the European Boxing Union they claimed a deal had been reached with a confirmed date and venue imminent.

“The parties reached an agreement. Date of the match TBA by Matchroom Sports,” the EBU stated.

However, Hearn who promotes Okolie and works closely with McCarthy via Mark Dunlop suggested that wasn’t the case.

It appears we go back to the original plan and McCarthy will now most likely fight for the vacant strap and London’s Okolie fight with Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO world title may be back on.

Although the fight isn’t going ahead some may have preferred to see the Olympian vacating to allow the Pete Taylor trained fighter an easier passage to Continental success.

Incorrect — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 4, 2020

That way the pair could have meet at world level and in a much bigger fight down the line.

McCarthy has always been adamant he feels he has the beating of Matchroom’s favourite cruiserweight. In fact he secured mandatory status for the EBU title ahead of those ranked above him because he made it clear he would fight the English man.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before Christmas he revealed : “Mark[Dunlop] was saying the top seven can fight for it and I was seventh. The six in front of me didn’t want to fight Okolie and I said ‘fuck that of course I’ll fight him’. So those six are at the back of the que.”

Speaking with regard to possibly fighting Okolie at a time when he felt the pair might meet at world level down the line he said: “I think Okolie is big strong and awkward. It’s ugly but effective. I know I am better than him in terms of skill, but in fairness to him he always seems to win, so it’s a fight the fans can get excited about.”



