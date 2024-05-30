Owen O’Neill – Dylan Moran fight for the Irish title

An intriguing Irish welterweight title fight between Owen O’Neill and Dylan Moran should be officially confirmed this week, hints Padraig McCrory.

Both fighters have said they had agreed to fight and rumour strongly suggested a Waterford – Belfast clash was bound for a DAZN broadcast, SSE Arena hosted, Conlan Boxing promoted August 3 card.

That card has since been confirmed and Jamie and Michael Conlan will promote Tyrone McKenna versus Mohamed Mimoune as well as a Ruadhan Farrell – Gerard Hughes rematch on the first weekend in August.

The rest of the bill will be confirmed in due course and official confirmation of O’Neill – Moran is en route according to McCrory.

‘The Hammer’, who manages former BUI Celtic champion O’Neill told Belfast Live the fight is made.

“This will be Owen’s first fight at the SSE. His last fight was his first with me and that was at the Ulster Hall. He had a frustrating fight last time against Edgar Kemsky, but this one should be better,” the Belfast super middleweight said.

“It will be for an Irish title against Dylan Moran who is a bit of a name in Irish boxing. He sparred Conor McGregor and fought Florian Marku on a pay-per-view card, so it is a tough fight for Owen.”

McCrory, who was rumoured to appear on the bill in what would be his first fight since his defeat to Edgar Berlanga, has secured a slot for another one of his managerial stable, Gerard Hughes on the card. ‘Short Fuse’ faces Ruadhan Farrell in another interesting all Irish clash.

“My relationship with Conlan Boxing has been brilliant so far, and they have given my boxers plenty of opportunities,” he comments.

“Now it is about sitting down and thinking where I want to take the management side of my career.

“Do I want to expand, or keep a small, tight group I can give everything to.”

Waterford’s Moran was last seen fighting on Sky Sports where he was caught cold and ultimately stopped early by Florian Marku.

Former BUI Celtic light middleweight champion O’Neill fought more recently, going to work with his new training team on the undercard of Kurt Walker’s breakout win over James Beech Jr.

‘The Operator’ fought Edgar Kemsky in a bizarre and extremely frustrating four-rounder.