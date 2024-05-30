Olympic heartbreak for Kelyn Cassidy

Kelyn Cassidy’s Olympic dream came to an end this morning.

The Waterford fighter found the Path to Paris blocked in Bangkok, as he suffered heartbreaking Olympic Qualifier defeat.

After big wins and impressive performances over Germany and India, the St Saviours Crystal fighter had moved to within three wins of making it to Paris.

However, the Ballybeg man’s journey ended as he was beaten on a 3-2 split decision by Gazimagomed Schami Gafruova Jalidov of Spain in the round of 16.

The Spaniard was unanimously awarded the opening round, before taking the second on a split decision.

Cassidy performed valiantly in the closing round, but it is Jalidov who goes on to tomorrow’s medal fight at his expense.

The Deise dancer came as close as you can get to qualifying in the European Games last year.

Cassidy was on course to shock Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khysniak – an Olympic silver medalist, world champion, and multiple European champion – only for point deductions in the last round to cost him dear.

He pushed another brilliant fighter, Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan close in March but ultimately suffered defeat in the second qualifier before being beaten today.

The reverse, Ireland’s first in the Olympic qualifiers, ends Cassidy’s Paris hopes. This tournament was last chance saloon, there are no other routes, so naturally questions concerning the Waterford southpaw’s future will emerge.

Cassidy will be 30 by the end of the next Olympic cycle and may not want to hang around. Irish-boxing.com understands there is strong pro interest in a boxer who has displayed starman potential in recent years but a medal at the World Championships may appeal considering it comes with a nice financial reward.

Sean Mari will look to get Ireland back to winning ways later today.

Monkstown’s 51kg will box out of the blue corner when he contests against Malaysia’s Ariffin Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum in his second clash of the tournament.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Photo credit Joe Walsh

Team

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.